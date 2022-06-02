Prince Harry’s Cutest Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Through the Years

Her Highness’ Humor

Harry gushed over his grandmother during an April 2022 interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, noting that Elizabeth was in “great form” after their visit that month. “We have a really special relationship,” he said, raving over the royal’s sense of humor. “We talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else.”

The duke said it was “really nice” for him and Meghan to catch up with the monarch over tea, but he wasn’t sure whether he would attend her Platinum Jubilee for security reasons.