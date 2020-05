David Beckham

The athlete and the prince have been close for a while. In a 2012 interview with Esquire, Beckham said he considers both Harry and William as friends, saying, “It’s a very normal relationship. … They’re very easy to get along with.” Harry and Beckham later hung out together at an event honoring Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in June 2016. (David and Victoria Beckham also attended William and Kate’s nuptials.)