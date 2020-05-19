Prince Harry’s Famous Friends

Joss Stone

The “You Had Me” songstress has supported the former Army helicopter pilot’s Sentebale charity for years. They spent some time together backstage at a concert benefitting the organization in June 2016, and she even teased him about his dancing. “He’s just a lovely guy,” she told Hello! magazine at the time. “I’ve come into contact with Harry and William for years now and, as a country, we watch them grow and we watch them do lovely things and I think all of us as a nation should be proud of those boys, those men.”