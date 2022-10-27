How Does the Royal Family Feel About the Memoir?

After Harry announced his upcoming memoir, a source exclusively told Us that the royal family were concerned about its potential contents.

“The royal family is shaken up about the book,” the insider explained in July 2021, noting that King Charles and Prince William are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal” in Spare. “They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect. It’s making them nervous.”

Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death in September 2022, a second source revealed that Harry and Meghan are changing “direction” when it comes to how his father will be portrayed in their upcoming projects.

“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II’s] legacy,” the insider said one month after the late monarch’s passing.