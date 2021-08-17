Royals Prince Harry’s Military Career: From Enlistment and Retirement to Invictus Games and Beyond By Johnni Macke August 17, 2021 Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock 13 8 / 13 2015 Harry’s military career ended in June after 10 years of service. He was a Captain when he retired. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News