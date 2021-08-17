2021

Harry and Meghan addressed news of the Taliban taking hold in Afghanistan in August, calling for former military members to reach out and support one another amid the crisis. “What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” the statement issued alongside Invictus Games CEO Dominic Reid read. “Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan. We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another.”

The couple also shared a message of hope via their Archewell Foundation website. “The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken,” they wrote. “And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

The statement continued: “When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”