Beyond Repair?

Two months after their return to the U.K., Meghan revealed that Harry felt like his relationship with Charles was damaged as a result of their decision to leave the royal family. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'” she told The Cut in an August 2022 interview. “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me [and my father, Thomas Markle], but that’s his decision.”