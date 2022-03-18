Charles Is ‘Proud’

Shortly after an insider told Us that Charles and Harry were “in communication” with one another, the Prince of Wales made a rare supportive comment about his son’s efforts to combat global warming.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognized this threat,” Charles wrote in a January 2022 issue of Newsweek. “Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years. … And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.”