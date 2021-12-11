Fighting Back

After a British newspaper published a letter Meghan sent her father, Thomas Markle, Harry issued an unprecedented statement calling out the “British tabloid press” for “false and malicious” reporting about his wife. “Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people,” he said in October 2019. “We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

That same month, Harry admitted that he and his brother were on “different paths” during an ITV documentary. “William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan,” an insider told Us at the time. “Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water.”