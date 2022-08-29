June 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to England with their two little ones, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate the queen during her Platinum Jubilee.

The four-day festivities began with Trooping the Colour — a parade in honor of the queen’s historic 70 years as monarch. While all members of the royal family typically stand with the monarch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the parade, Elizabeth announced in May that she decided only “those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties” would stand alongside her. The couple instead joined the rest of the extended family in the Major General’s Office, which overlooks the grounds.

The duke also was not wearing his usual military uniform, after being stripped of his labels following his decision to step down from his royal duties in March 2020.