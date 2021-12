Prince Philip’s Funeral

Tensions between Harry and William appeared to ease in April 2021 when the pair briefly reunited for their grandfather’s funeral. Two months later, however, royal expert Robert Lacey claimed that the duo “started quarreling” within “minutes” of getting behind closed doors. “The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep,” the Crown consultant wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail. “Too many harsh and wounding things have been said.”