Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Royals

Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More

By
Prince William Invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Join Him and Kate Middleton in Greeting Mourners
Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock
17
17 / 17
podcast

Reunited in Grief

After the queen’s death in September 2022, an insider told Us that William arranged for his brother and Meghan to join him and Kate as they greeted mourners near Windsor Castle. “William invited Harry and Meghan to join them,” the source explained. “They were delayed in arriving while they arranged the plans.”

While speaking to well-wishers, Harry also gave his first public statement about losing his grandmother. “It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” he said, pointing to Windsor. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”

Back to top