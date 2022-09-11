Reunited in Grief

After the queen’s death in September 2022, an insider told Us that William arranged for his brother and Meghan to join him and Kate as they greeted mourners near Windsor Castle. “William invited Harry and Meghan to join them,” the source explained. “They were delayed in arriving while they arranged the plans.”

While speaking to well-wishers, Harry also gave his first public statement about losing his grandmother. “It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” he said, pointing to Windsor. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”