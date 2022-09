Showing Up for the Queen

A spokesperson for Harry revealed the prince was traveling to Balmoral, Scotland in September 2022 to see the monarch before her death at age 96. Meghan, however, was confirmed to have remained in London as the couple were in town for an engagement.

Harry also paid tribute to his late grandmother on the Archewell website at the time of her death, writing, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”