Staying Away

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Us in March 2022 that Harry would not be returning to the U.K. to attend an event honoring his late grandfather Prince Philip later that month.

“It’s disappointing [because there] doesn’t appear to be any serious reason why he can’t be there,” royal expert Robert Jobson exclusively told Us in March 2022 of Harry’s decision not to make the trip, noting, “He’s going to Holland for the Invictus Games shortly afterward.” Jobson added that it’s “disrespectful” to his family that Harry won’t be in town for the moment.

The Prince Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh author further claimed that despite reports to the contrary, he doesn’t think there’s “much of a relationship between Charles and Harry at the moment” amid their recent ups and downs. Jobson told Us that Harry’s upcoming tell-all “could be something that never heals [the rift]” within the royal family, depending on what he writes about them.