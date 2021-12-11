The Book

Later in July 2021, Harry once again threw his family for a loop when he announced he was writing a memoir to be published in 2022. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Me You Can’t See producer said in a statement at the time. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

His family, however, was less than thrilled about the news. “The royal family is shaken up about the book,” a source told Us at the time, adding that Charles and William were “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal.”