The Queen’s Funeral Processions

Harry was present to greet the queen’s casket at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2022, and one day later, walked in a procession with members of his family to Westminster Hall for a service. He was not in military uniform — and while Prince Andrew was granted special permission to wear his uniform for the final vigil, the Duke of Sussex wasn’t given the same exception.

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said in a statement through a spokesperson at the time.

A source subsequently told Us that Harry has “come to terms” with no longer wearing his uniform alongside working members of his family, adding, “That’s disappointing in some senses, he’s just grateful to be present and honoring the queen. At the end of the day, it’s only a uniform.”