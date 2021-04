Boris Johnson

The U.K. prime minister reflected on Philip’s “extraordinary life” in a social media statement on Friday. “Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family, who have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We are a kingdom united in both grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country.”