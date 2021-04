‘The Crown’ Team

“Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement from the streaming platform read on Friday. “Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time.” The Netflix original series inspired by the British royals debuted in 2016, with Matt Smith portraying Philip for the first two seasons and Tobias Menzies taking over during seasons 3 and 4.