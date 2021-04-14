Prince Charles

“I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth,” the Prince of Wales said in a public address on Saturday, April 10. “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure. Apart from anything else … I’m so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and in the Commonwealth who also share our loss and our sorrow. … We are deeply grateful for all that,” he said. “It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.”