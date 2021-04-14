Prince Edward

Edward, who is the youngest of Philip and Elizabeth’s children, opened up about his parents’ relationship in the same ITV interview as his sister. “My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas,” the Earl of Wessex, 57, said. “To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important.”

Edward, who shares daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and son James, Viscount Severn, 13, with wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, commented on his father’s legacy, explaining that the Duke of Edinburgh Award, is one of the best-known foundations in his name. “My father got Lord Hunt involved in helping to shape how it would roll out and that was of course one of his geniuses, being able to find the right people to take things on and shape them,” he said. “The fact it has now spread to more than 140 countries, way beyond the Commonwealth, way beyond the English-speaking world, is enormous testament to that original vision.”