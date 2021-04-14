Princess Anne

The duke’s only daughter spoke about her father in a prerecorded ITV interview for when Philip died, which aired on April 9. “Without him life will be completely different,” Anne, 70, said. “But from society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact … but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.”

The princess, who shares two children, Peter Phillips, 43, and Zara Tindall, 39, with her ex-husband, Mark Phillips, noted that her father valued life experience in addition to schooling. “He believed there were things outside [of school] which were necessary to help you develop as an individual, which played to your strengths and if that weren’t academic there were other things that would be your strength,” she added.