Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward’s wife told reporters on Saturday that the queen “has been amazing” in wake of the loss. The following day, she told ITV News that Philip’s final moments were “very peaceful.”

“It was right for him,” Sophie said after a church service at Windsor. “It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?”