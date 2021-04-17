In Memoriam

Royal Family Gathers at St George’s Chapel as Prince Philip Is Laid to Rest During Emotional Funeral: Photos

Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Emotional Funeral at St George's Chapel
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock (11862931i) Mourners including, front row from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Edward, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during the funeral of Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, . Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip Funeral, Windsor, United Kingdom - 17 Apr 2021 Shutterstock
Paying Their Respects

Philip’s loved ones bowed their heads in prayer during the solemn tributes.

