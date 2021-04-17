In Memoriam

Royal Family Gathers at St George’s Chapel as Prince Philip Is Laid to Rest During Emotional Funeral: Photos

By
Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Emotional Funeral at St George's Chapel
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Jenkins/AP/Shutterstock (11862931b) In this handout photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, Prince Philip's coffin, borne on the Land Rover he helped to design, is followed by Pall Bearers drawn from regiments, corps, air stations and units with a special relationship to Prince Philip, during the funeral procession in Windsor, England, . Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip Funeral, Windsor, United Kingdom - 17 Apr 2021 Shutterstock
12
3 / 12
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Standing Strong

Philip had a custom Land Rover hearse designed to carry his coffin during the funeral.

Back to top