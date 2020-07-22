Royals Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance for Special Military Ceremony at Windsor Castle By Mariah Cooper July 22, 2020 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 4 1 / 4 Reporting for Duty Philip wore a navy suit and striped tie for the occasion. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option A Look Back on Kim Kardashian’s Sweetest Quotes About Husband Kanye West Audrey Roloff Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body 6 Months After Welcoming Son Bode More News