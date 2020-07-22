Royals

Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance for Special Military Ceremony at Windsor Castle

By
Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance for Special Military Ceremony at Windsor Castle
 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Special Commemoration

Four buglers from the Band and Bugles of the Rifles welcomed Philip with the “Rifles Assembly.”

Back to top