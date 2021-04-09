Royals Prince Philip Through the Years: The Duke of Edinburgh’s Royal Life in Pictures By Us Weekly Staff April 9, 2021 Courtesy The Royal Family/Instagram 38 35 / 38 November 19, 2020 A new image of Philip and Elizabeth was released in honor of their 73rd wedding anniversary. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News