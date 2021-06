May 2021

William and Kate returned to the University of St Andrews during their royal tour of Scotland in May 2021. “It was here in Scotland — 20 years ago this year — that I first met Catherine,” he gushed during an appearance at The Church of Scotland. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.” The couple stopped by some of their old haunts, which she called a “trip down memory lane.”