September 2022

Following the queen’s death, both William and Kate received new titles, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in addition to their previous titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. During his first speech as king, Charles also announced that William will be styled as the Prince of Wales, which is the title traditionally reserved for the heir apparent. As his wife, Kate will be called Princess of Wales. The title was most famously used by Diana, but Queen Consort Camilla technically became the Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 2005. (She used the title Duchess of Cornwall because Princess of Wales was so closely associated with the late Diana.)