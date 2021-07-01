ROYALS Prince William and Prince Harry’s Cutest Moments Through the Years By Karla Rodriguez July 1, 2021 Indigo/Getty Images 25 17 / 25 Friendly Competition The brothers shook hands after competing against each other at a polo match in June 2011. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now! So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News