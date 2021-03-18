Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Continue Royal Duties Amid Ongoing Drama Surrounding Royal Family By Dory Jackson 6 hours ago Richard Pohle/AP/Shutterstock 5 2 / 5 Kind Gesture The royal couple FaceTimed with a paramedic’s father. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spring Is Near! These 5 Products Will Help You Transition Your Beauty Routine Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News