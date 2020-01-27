Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Attend Event Honoring Holocaust Survivors: Pics

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Middleton Attend Event Honoring Holocaust Survivors
 ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
8
5 / 8

Helping Hand

William held an umbrella over Kate’s head while walking together as the rain poured down.

Back to top