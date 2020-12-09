Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Embark on 3-Day Royal Train Tour of the U.K.: See Photos

By
William, Kate Celebrate Essential Workers on 3-Day U.K. Tour: See Pics
 Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
15
6 / 15
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Masked Up

Kate waved to constituents outside of the Batley Community Centre in West Yorkshire, England, on Monday.

 

Back to top