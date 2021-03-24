Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Return to Their Wedding Venue Ahead of Their 10th Anniversary By Erin Crabtree 1 hour ago Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Shutterstock 6 4 / 6 A Different Purpose The venue has been transformed into a vaccination site amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News