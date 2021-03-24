On the Other Side

William tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020. “He followed all the necessary self-isolation regulations, refused to let it get him down and even managed to work whilst recovering at home in a sectioned-off area,” a source told Us in November 2020 after news of his health battle broke. “There were rough moments, of course, and William learned firsthand how awful this virus is and how seriously it needs to be taken.”

