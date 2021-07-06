Royals

Prince William Hosts Royal Tea Solo as Duchess Kate Self-Isolates After COVID-19 Exposure: Photos

By
Prince William Hosts Royal Tea Solo After Duchess Kate’s COVID-19 Exposure 
Prince William. Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
5
4 / 5
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Monday Best

NHS staff and volunteers dressed up for the exciting event.

Back to top