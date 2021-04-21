Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Put on United Front at 1st Royal Engagement Since Prince Philip’s Death: Photos By Meredith Nardino April 21, 2021 Prince William and Duchess Kate. Ian Vogler/Pa Images/Instarimages.Com 5 4 / 5 Always Together After a difficult week, William and Kate shared a supportive moment with each other. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News A Timeline of Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s Legal Drama: Stalking, Restraining Order, More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures More News