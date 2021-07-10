Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Attend Wimbledon Together After She Was Exposed to COVID: Photos

By
Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend Wimbledon Together After She Was Exposed to COVID: Photos
 Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
4
1 / 4
podcast

Out of Isolation

Kate Middleton has completed her self-isolation period after being exposed to COVID-19.

Back to top