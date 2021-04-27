Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Have an Adorable Laugh Over Their Golfing Fail While Visiting Charity By Johnni Macke April 27, 2021 Andy Commins/WPA Pool/Shutterstock 6 4 / 6 Swinging for the Fences The duchess gave it her all on Tuesday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News