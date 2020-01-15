Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Look Carefree at 1st Joint Engagement Since Harry and Meghan’s Bombshell

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Look Carefree at 1st Joint Engagement Since Harry and Meghan’s Bombshell
 Shutterstock
9
7 / 9

A Helping Hand

William poured his lassi into a glass while an employee assisted Kate with hers.

Back to top