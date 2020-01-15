Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Look Carefree at 1st Joint Engagement Since Harry and Meghan’s Bombshell

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Look Carefree at 1st Joint Engagement Since Harry and Meghan’s Bombshell
 James Whatling / MEGA
9
4 / 9

Little Ones

The future queen consort bent down to speak with young fans.

Back to top