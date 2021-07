2017

William warned Harry to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” Scobie and Durand claimed in Finding Freedom. The Duke of Cambridge allegedly wanted to “make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.” Harry, in return, was “pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing.”

The brothers grew distant after the argument, though Harry decided to follow his heart by proposing to Meghan. They announced their engagement in November 2017.