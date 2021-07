2018

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan appeared at their first joint event together in February 2018, speaking at the Royal Foundation Forum in London. “I am particularly happy to be at our first Royal Foundation event with Meghan,” William said. The Fab Four also joked about working together, confessing that their disagreements came “so thick and fast” that they could not keep track. Harry added: “It does have its challenges. … But we are stuck together forever now.”