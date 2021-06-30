Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Relationship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline

William and Kate snub Harry and Meghan at Commonwealth Day Service Prince William and Duchess Kate Relationship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
2020

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to “step back” from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. They agreed to complete their royal duties in March 2020, at which point they reunited with William and Kate at the Commonwealth Day Service. Royal watchers noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge barely acknowledged Meghan and Harry when they arrived at the event, which marked their final official engagement together. 

A source told Us that William felt “totally let down” by Harry’s decision to leave royal life, while Kate was “incredibly hurt” as well since she “acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture.”  

Meghan and Harry, along with son Archie, relocated to her native California in March 2020.  

