2021

Harry and Meghan opened up about their relationships with William and Kate in the year after their royal exit. “As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths,” he said during the pair’s March 2021 tell-all interview. “The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Meghan, meanwhile, defended Kate after claiming her sister-in-law made her cry in 2018. “I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her,” she clarified. “I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth. … She’s a good person. And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

William briefly reacted to the interview in March 2021, telling a Sky News reporter he had not spoken to Harry yet but intended to do so. A source revealed later that month that William was “struggling to hold back” and wanted “to get his side out there,” in part so he could “protect Kate.”