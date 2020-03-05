Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Touch Down in Ireland: All the Photos From Their 3-Day Visit

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Visit Ireland Playing Gaelic Football
 FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
30
4 / 30

All In

Kate ran with a ball in her hands in the midst of playing Gaelic football.

Back to top