Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Touch Down in Ireland: All the Photos From Their 3-Day Visit By Sarah Hearon 4 hours ago Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock 30 5 / 30 Completely Impressed William and Kate stood with others as they watched an individual perform an acrobatic trick. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News