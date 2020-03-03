Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Touch Down in Ireland: All the Photos From Their 3-Day Visit By Sarah Hearon 2 hours ago Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 11 11 / 11 Decked Out Kate stunned in a sparkly green gown for an evening reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News