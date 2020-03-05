Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Touch Down in Ireland: All the Photos From Their 3-Day Visit By Sarah Hearon 4 hours ago Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 30 10 / 30 Taking It All In William and Kate had their arms wrapped around one another during their time at Howth Cliff. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News