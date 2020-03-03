Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Touch Down in Ireland: All the Photos From Their 3-Day Visit By Sarah Hearon 2 hours ago PHIL NOBLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 11 2 / 11 The Itinerary After Dublin, the twosome will spend time in County Meath, County Kildare and Galway. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News